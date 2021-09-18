Tobam Sells 75,355 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tobam trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 31.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,355 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for about 1.5% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Moderna were worth $37,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after buying an additional 545,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after buying an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.9% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after buying an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after buying an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,976,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,248,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,563,856.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,000 shares of company stock worth $114,440,020. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $10.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $430.05. 30,536,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,800,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.64 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

