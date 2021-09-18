Syntropy Market Cap Reaches $231.13 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Syntropy has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $231.13 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00133410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

