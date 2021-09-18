Short Interest in China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Decreases By 50.0%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGHLY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.05. 3,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.89. China Gas has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $109.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.7715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 2.23%.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

