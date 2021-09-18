Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. 525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKKLY. Macquarie lowered Bangkok Bank Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DBS Vickers upgraded Bangkok Bank Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

