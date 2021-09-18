Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will post $3.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.88 billion and the highest is $3.93 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.70 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.95 billion to $16.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,539,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,537. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,373,000 after buying an additional 1,893,751 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

