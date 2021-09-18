$43.46 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to announce $43.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.87 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $41.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $184.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.36 million to $185.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $187.72 million, with estimates ranging from $178.99 million to $196.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BFST traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 218,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,418. The company has a market cap of $468.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 259,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

