British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British Land from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of British Land stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 15,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,384. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. British Land has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

