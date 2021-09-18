Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). GameStop reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS.

GME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

GME traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,232,889. GameStop has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.51 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in GameStop by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

