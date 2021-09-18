Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.72 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to post ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.46). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($7.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($4.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,873. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,908,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,946. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.