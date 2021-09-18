Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to post ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.46). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($7.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($4.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,873. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,908,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,946. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

