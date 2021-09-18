Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.04 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,067. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $438.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $195,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock valued at $964,565. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.