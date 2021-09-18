Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 177,482 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 150.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 177,482 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $172,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.08.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $696.68. 609,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,478. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.56 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $640.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.39 and a 12-month high of $715.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,826 shares of company stock worth $8,366,650 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

