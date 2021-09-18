Prospect Hill Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prospect Hill Management LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.1% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,729,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $589.35. 4,145,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $545.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $615.60. The company has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.79.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

