The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $22,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.34. 18,738,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,990,296. The stock has a market cap of $350.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.88.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

