Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 40.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $211,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 24.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $604,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.46. 1,230,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.79 and a 200-day moving average of $275.97. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

