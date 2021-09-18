MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.

TSE MAG traded down C$0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching C$22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,816. The company has a current ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 287.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.57. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$17.88 and a 1-year high of C$31.21.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

