AGF Investments Inc. Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after buying an additional 575,677 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $446.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.54 and its 200 day moving average is $397.22. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.90.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

