General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $136.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,721,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,946,483. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

