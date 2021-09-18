Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $468,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 26.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.14. The company had a trading volume of 773,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.34.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

