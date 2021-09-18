Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 74.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 8.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $247,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 21.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,367,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,480. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

