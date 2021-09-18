Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $219,606.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,135,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,658,334 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $3.98 on Friday, reaching $163.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,230. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $168.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

