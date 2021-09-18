Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.80 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.73 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.30.

OOMA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.49. 193,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,856. Ooma has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.02 million, a P/E ratio of -177.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ooma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of Ooma worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

