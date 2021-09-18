First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTRI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,392,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000.

FTRI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,293. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

