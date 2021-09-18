First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the August 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

FDT traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.47. 7,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,543. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $65.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68.

