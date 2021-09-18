QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $93,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $184,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 34,786.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $4,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.60. 14,527,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,880,986. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.