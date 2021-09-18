Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 580.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,454 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Xcel Energy worth $56,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,977,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

