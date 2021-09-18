Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 148,855 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,855 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $20,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.91.

D stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.12. 7,593,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,932. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

