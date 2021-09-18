Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.11 Million

Brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce sales of $197.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.82 million. Kadant posted sales of $154.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $793.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $783.30 million to $800.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $889.09 million, with estimates ranging from $860.60 million to $925.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of KAI traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.13. 116,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.42. Kadant has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $218.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,908 shares of company stock worth $728,550. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 7.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kadant by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kadant by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

