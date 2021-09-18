Brokerages Expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post sales of $245.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $253.00 million and the lowest is $237.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $238.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $957.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940.60 million to $975.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in US Ecology by 89.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in US Ecology by 1,887.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 488,303 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in US Ecology by 108,455.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology in the second quarter worth about $522,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOL stock remained flat at $$34.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 440,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. US Ecology has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.19.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.