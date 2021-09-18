Brokerages Expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post sales of $245.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $253.00 million and the lowest is $237.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $238.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $957.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940.60 million to $975.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Ecology.
US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in US Ecology by 89.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in US Ecology by 1,887.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 488,303 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in US Ecology by 108,455.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology in the second quarter worth about $522,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ECOL stock remained flat at $$34.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 440,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. US Ecology has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.19.
About US Ecology
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
