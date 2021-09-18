Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will post $490.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $483.40 million and the highest is $496.50 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $483.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

QIAGEN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,911. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 197,412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 454,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 117,859 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

