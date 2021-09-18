United Maritime Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $6,288,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

MARA traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,070,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,739,434. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.31 and a beta of 4.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

