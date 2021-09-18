Vantage Consulting Group Inc Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 49.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,365,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Sysco by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 221,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 180,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Sysco by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,756,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,961. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.