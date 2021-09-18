Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ross Stores by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,188.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Ross Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average of $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

