United Maritime Capital LLC Sells 13,200 Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

United Maritime Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 531,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 70,958 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBAR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Banco BBVA Argentina Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

