U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.76 Billion

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report $5.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.91 billion and the lowest is $5.69 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.54 billion to $23.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.89 billion to $23.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,014,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

