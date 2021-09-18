Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-$6.070 EPS.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.86. 8,749,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,009. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average of $96.58. The stock has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.20.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

