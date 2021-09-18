United Maritime Capital LLC Raises Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

United Maritime Capital LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 175.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WKHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. 5,833,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,543,336. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 24.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.69.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

