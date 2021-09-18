Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Increased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 257,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,142,000 after buying an additional 446,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,896,000 after buying an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,177 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $52.96. 5,437,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,512. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.29.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

