People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 2,727 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.08. 298,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,586. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $229.96.

