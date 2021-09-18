People s United Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $20,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.33. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $115.77 and a 12 month high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

