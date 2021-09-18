John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on WDGJF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

