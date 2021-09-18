Analysts Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target at $212.64

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.74.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. Truist lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 353,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $151.66. 2,075,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $148.87 and a one year high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

