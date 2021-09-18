Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of FLR stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.53. 4,555,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.91. Fluor has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

