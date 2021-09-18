Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Fluor alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.53. 4,555,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,924. Fluor has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.