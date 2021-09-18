Brokerages Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) PT at $87.38

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.66 per share, with a total value of $436,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $890,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,860,200. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

