NEAR Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $236.58 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.15 billion and approximately $236.58 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $8.98 or 0.00018548 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00145202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.99 or 0.00499827 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004075 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,587,909 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

