Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 119.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $19,470.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.65 or 0.00432905 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000747 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

