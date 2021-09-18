JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of People s United Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $64,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,608,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,737,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

