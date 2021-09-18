People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.8% of People s United Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $37,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.59. 819,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,380. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.60 and a 200 day moving average of $267.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

