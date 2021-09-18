People s United Financial Inc. Has $30.08 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

Shares of COST traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $459.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,409,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,515. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $469.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.91 and its 200-day moving average is $394.29. The company has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

