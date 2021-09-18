Short Interest in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Rises By 101.4%

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAP. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter worth about $5,702,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 39.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 114,509 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 32.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 203,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEAP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 19,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,993. Ribbit LEAP has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

